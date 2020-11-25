TFC Financial Management Makes New Investment in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Unilever Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,567,000 after acquiring an additional 262,786 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.67. 74,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,260. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.34. The Unilever Group has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4845 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.99%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

