TFC Financial Management Makes New Investment in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 2.7% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLED stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $221.93. 722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,537. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 99.78, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $224.22.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.43.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 21,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $4,319,627.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $422,136.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,179,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,747 shares of company stock worth $6,874,864. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

