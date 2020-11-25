TFC Financial Management Purchases New Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,872,865.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $741,778.70. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,279. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XYL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

NYSE XYL traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $96.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,820. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $99.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.68.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

