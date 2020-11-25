TFC Financial Management Purchases New Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 65.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 50.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $3,439,522.00. Also, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $28,359,786.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 510,119 shares of company stock valued at $59,770,809. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.14. 4,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $131.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.15 and its 200-day moving average is $105.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.74%.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.75.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

