TFC Financial Management Purchases Shares of 1,075 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 35,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.2% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.11.

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,083. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

