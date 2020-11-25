TFC Financial Management Purchases Shares of 1,448 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 338.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $2.58 on Wednesday, hitting $93.04. 109,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,314,553. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.21. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.72.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Scotia Howard Weill lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Truist lowered shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.28.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

