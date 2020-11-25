TFC Financial Management Takes $66,000 Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 214.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,025. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $112.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.05.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

