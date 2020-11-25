TFC Financial Management Takes $87,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 954.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.30. The company had a trading volume of 14,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,760. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.05.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRU shares. Barclays started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

