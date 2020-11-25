TFC Financial Management Takes Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 225.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 153.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $17,016,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $12,188,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,188,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,605,269 in the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.49. 35,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,502,721. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.13 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $284.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

