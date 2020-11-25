The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Lessened by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Allstate during the third quarter worth $36,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

ALL traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.65. 13,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,308. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

