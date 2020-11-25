The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Zacks Investment Research cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays began coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.27.

Shares of The Allstate stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.59.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

