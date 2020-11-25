The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup to “Neutral”

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GPS. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Gap in a report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Gap from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of The Gap in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.95.

Get The Gap alerts:

The Gap stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The Gap has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Gap will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,554.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gap in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Gap by 45,000.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in The Gap by 2,848.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in The Gap by 295.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in The Gap in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.