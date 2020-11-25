The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its target price increased by research analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s previous close.

GPS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Gap from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Gap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Gap from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Gap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Get The Gap alerts:

NYSE GPS opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The Gap has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Gap will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,554.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. FMR LLC raised its position in The Gap by 1,723.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Gap by 19.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in The Gap in the 2nd quarter worth about $782,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in The Gap by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 526,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in The Gap in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.