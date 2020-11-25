The Gap (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $27.00 at Bank of America

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its target price boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Gap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Gap from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Gap in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Gap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.35.

NYSE:GPS traded down $5.04 on Wednesday, reaching $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,291,288. The Gap has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Gap will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,554.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Gap by 45,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in The Gap during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Gap by 2,848.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 295.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

