The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

The Gap (NYSE:GPS)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.40% from the stock’s previous close.

GPS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Gap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Gap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Gap from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Gap from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.68.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The Gap has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Gap will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,554.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in The Gap by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in The Gap by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in The Gap by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Gap by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

