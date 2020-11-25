The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,528,899,000 after acquiring an additional 43,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after acquiring an additional 216,078 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,556,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,862,000 after acquiring an additional 165,158 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

NYSE:HD opened at $273.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $294.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.62.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,193 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,210 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

