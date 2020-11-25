The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.55-8.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.879-7.957 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.88 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on SJM. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.30.

SJM opened at $117.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.52 and its 200 day moving average is $112.38. The J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,963.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

