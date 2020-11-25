The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The J. M. Smucker updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 8.55-8.85 EPS.

NYSE SJM opened at $117.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $125.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. ValuEngine cut The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim raised The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,963.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

