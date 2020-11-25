The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Cut by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,785 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.7% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 66,406 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $3.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.57. The stock had a trading volume of 192,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,741,761. The firm has a market cap of $273.75 billion, a PE ratio of -95.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.58.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

