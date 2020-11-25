The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.3% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $136.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,283. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $150.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.58. The company has a market cap of $273.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.28, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

