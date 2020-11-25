Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.
THRY stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Thryv has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19.
Thryv Company Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.
