Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

THRY stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Thryv has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $15.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 95,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $1,389,555.00. Insiders have sold a total of 135,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,519 in the last ninety days.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

