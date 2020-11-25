Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

Titan Machinery stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.84. 3,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,180. The company has a market capitalization of $437.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

TITN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair raised Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.