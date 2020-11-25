Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.05-1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.85.

Several brokerages have commented on TITN. ValuEngine upgraded Titan Machinery from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Titan Machinery from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Titan Machinery from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $437.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.94.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

