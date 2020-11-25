Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $104,260,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $865,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 16.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $15,409,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 69.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $522,567.08. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $2,355,753.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,605.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,030 shares of company stock valued at $9,859,333. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.88.

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,923. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $153.72.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

