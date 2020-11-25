TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,214,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $186,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth $45,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter worth $58,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 28,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,569,643.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,111,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $2,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,414 shares of company stock worth $6,154,272 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.69.

Shares of TRU stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $93.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.24 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

