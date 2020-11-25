Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,097.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,355 shares of company stock worth $228,825. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Argus increased their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.92. The company had a trading volume of 39,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,432. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

