Turmeric Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on November 25th (OTCMKTS:TMPMU)

Turmeric Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:TMPMU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 25th. Turmeric Acquisition had issued 8,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $85,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMPMU opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Turmeric Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

About Turmeric Acquisition

