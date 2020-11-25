Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Posts Earnings Results

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 199.98%.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $104.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.56, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 0.42. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $121.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

In related news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,358 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $158,504.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 3,550 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $380,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,567 shares of company stock valued at $15,777,896. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

