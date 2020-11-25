UBS Group Boosts HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $26.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.54% from the company’s current price.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.68.

Shares of HP stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. HP has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HP will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,318 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 1,286.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

