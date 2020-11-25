Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UCTT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $30.40 on Friday. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 3,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $80,542.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,531.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ultra Clean by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,518,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Ultra Clean by 127.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Ultra Clean by 148.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 40,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 24,287 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

