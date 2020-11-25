United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. United Natural Foods reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 508.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.34. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

UNFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in United Natural Foods by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Natural Foods by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.88. 5,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.56. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $988.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.50.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

