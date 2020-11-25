United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 (UZB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on December 1st

United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 (NYSE:UZB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4531 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Shares of NYSE UZB opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56.

United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 Company Profile

There is no company description available for United States Cellular Corp.

