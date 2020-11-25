USDX [Lighthouse] Hits Market Cap of $635,798.59 (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000877 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $635,798.59 and $1,207.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,214.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.90 or 0.01774211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00099517 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000692 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004968 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.88 or 0.00368902 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,558 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

USDX [Lighthouse] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

