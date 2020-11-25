ValuEngine Downgrades WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS WOWU opened at $1.00 on Friday. WOWI has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.50.
About WOWI
