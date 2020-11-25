ValuEngine Lowers Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEB opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.51. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

