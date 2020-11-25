ValuEngine Upgrades North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.58.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOA opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $318.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%. Analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in North American Construction Group by 6,357.0% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 12,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in North American Construction Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in North American Construction Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in North American Construction Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 44,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.