Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,856 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 164.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,400,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,576,000 after acquiring an additional 871,472 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19,884.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 589,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,276,000 after acquiring an additional 586,779 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,353,000 after acquiring an additional 535,573 shares during the period.

VO opened at $199.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.05 and its 200-day moving average is $173.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $200.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

