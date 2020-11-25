Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,256 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,279 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $98,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,964 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,535 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 896.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.59.

VRTX opened at $216.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.47 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

