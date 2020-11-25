Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) will report sales of $319.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Virtusa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $318.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $321.63 million. Virtusa reported sales of $335.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $317.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.21 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtusa in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtusa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Virtusa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Virtusa by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Virtusa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTU stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $50.00. 806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,863. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Virtusa has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $52.81.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

