Vistra (NYSE:VST) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VST. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vistra from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Vistra stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Vistra will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan acquired 41,176 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $748,991.44. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $363,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,957.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 57.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 51.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vistra by 162.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vistra in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 63.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

