Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $120.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.09. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 24,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $3,036,753.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,917 shares in the company, valued at $34,947,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $306,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,326 shares of company stock worth $8,323,999 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.47.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

