Weidai (NYSE:WEI) Shares Gap Up to $1.74

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.74, but opened at $2.04. Weidai shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 594,587 shares changing hands.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weidai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $122.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36.
About Weidai (NYSE:WEI)
Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.
Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Weidai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weidai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.