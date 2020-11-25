Weidai (NYSE:WEI) Shares Gap Up to $1.74

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.74, but opened at $2.04. Weidai shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 594,587 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weidai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $122.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weidai stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned about 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Weidai (NYSE:WEI)

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

