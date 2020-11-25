Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Position Trimmed by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,940 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,248. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $136.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.16.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $766.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.33 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

