Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.64

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 389930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yunji from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Yunji alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $925.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.25 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Yunji Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Yunji in the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Yunji by 17,897.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 118,839 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yunji by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 131,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 88,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Yunji Company Profile (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.