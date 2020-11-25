Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Brokerages expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.15 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $2.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $5.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.76 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total transaction of $1,890,983.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1,491.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 610,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 572,059 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 82.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,094,000 after buying an additional 528,772 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 24.4% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,702,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $40,272,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,485.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 205,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,689,000 after buying an additional 192,147 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BURL traded down $3.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.01 and a beta of 0.72. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $250.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.83.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

