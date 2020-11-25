Zacks: Analysts Expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.90. Kohl’s posted earnings per share of $1.99 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.81. 40,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,976,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -47.84 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Kohl’s has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $51.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 438.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 289,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 235,469 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 140.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 16,325 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 490.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 23.1% during the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 71,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.