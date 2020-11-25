Zacks: Analysts Expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Wells Fargo & Company reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $2.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.26. 498,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,775,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 169,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,235,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,631,000 after buying an additional 24,466 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 54.5% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

