Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Apache’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Apache reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.98). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Apache’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apache in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apache from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apache during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apache during the third quarter valued at $615,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Apache by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Apache during the third quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Apache by 97.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.02. 219,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,034,866. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40. Apache has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 4.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

