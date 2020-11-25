Zacks: Brokerages Expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to Post $2.59 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will announce earnings per share of $2.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.98. Burlington Stores posted earnings of $3.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $8.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%.

BURL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total value of $1,890,983.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

BURL traded down $3.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.06. 6,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,234. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $250.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.01 and a beta of 0.72.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

