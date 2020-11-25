Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to Announce $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to post $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.86. Plantronics posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 213.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. The business had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities raised Plantronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Plantronics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Plantronics stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,700. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97. Plantronics has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.91.

In related news, major shareholder Private Holdings I. L. Triangle sold 4,065,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $53,870,074.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Plantronics by 30.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Plantronics by 165.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Plantronics by 74.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the third quarter valued at $213,000.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plantronics (PLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.